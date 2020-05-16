D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,693 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 165,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,941 shares of company stock worth $12,646,935 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

