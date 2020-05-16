D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,809 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $32.39 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In related news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

