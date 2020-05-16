D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $166,378.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,812 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $94.71 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.