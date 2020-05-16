D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $104.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

