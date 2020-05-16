D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $759,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,351,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

