D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $72,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,212. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NEM stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

