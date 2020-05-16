D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 17,533 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

