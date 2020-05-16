D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 551 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $222.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -123.79 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $214.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.53.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

