CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Down 36.1% Following Insider Selling

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s stock price dropped 36.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $9.23, approximately 2,886,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 452% from the average daily volume of 522,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Specifically, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $664.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.78.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $49.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 97.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,063,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 530,971 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,010,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 393,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

