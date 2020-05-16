Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. Cyberark Software updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.17-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.21. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

