Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cummins were worth $50,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2,162.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,668 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

CMI opened at $155.64 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

