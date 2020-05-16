CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after buying an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.33. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

