Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $488.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.88. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Crossamerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

In other news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mickey Kim bought 2,250 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,192.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,423.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,145 shares of company stock worth $197,121.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $4,030,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 165,707 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Crossamerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

