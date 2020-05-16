Critical Survey: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (NASDAQ:PBNK)

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH alerts:

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 17.07% 14.17% 1.58% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.87% 10.64% 1.08%

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 1 0 2.50

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TrustCo Bank Corp NY is more favorable than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH $24.62 million 1.63 $5.56 million N/A N/A TrustCo Bank Corp NY $210.72 million 2.36 $57.84 million $0.60 8.60

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH.

Summary

TrustCo Bank Corp NY beats PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans and lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, home construction loans, letters of credit, commercial real estate loans, and government assisted loans. In addition, it offers online/mobile banking and cash management services; and other services consisting of automated teller machine/debit cards and safe deposit boxes, as well as debit card protection services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Gilroy, California.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 148 banking offices and 161 automatic teller machines in New York, Florida, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.