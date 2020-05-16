Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Teligent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 543.75 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -9.43 Teligent $65.90 million 0.34 -$25.12 million ($0.36) -1.17

Teligent has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teligent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Teligent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Teligent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 86.13%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Teligent.

Profitability

This table compares Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Teligent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.35% -41.19% Teligent -38.13% -682.10% -9.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Teligent shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Teligent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teligent has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing and development business, including the development, manufacturing, filling, and package of topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. Its topical semi-solid and liquid products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals; and the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. Teligent, Inc. sells its products through national chain drug stores, drug wholesalers, distributors, and group purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

