Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Coty from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. Coty has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

