CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTK. Citigroup raised CooTek (Cayman) to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised CooTek (Cayman) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.

CTK stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 0.20. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CooTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

