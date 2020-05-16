Contrasting LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) & Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LivePerson and Benefitfocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 12 0 2.86 Benefitfocus 0 3 6 0 2.67

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $40.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.59%. Benefitfocus has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 232.24%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -37.65% -57.53% -18.38% Benefitfocus -14.46% N/A -11.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Benefitfocus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LivePerson has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and Benefitfocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 8.62 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -29.43 Benefitfocus $295.69 million 0.99 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -7.08

Benefitfocus has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats LivePerson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces; and Maven, a robust artificial intelligence engine for conversational commerce. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company has strategic partnership with DMI to support clients in navigating the burgeoning conversational commerce category. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

