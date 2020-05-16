Contrasting Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) & H & R Block (OTCMKTS:HRB)

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and H & R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A H & R Block 12.96% 416.90% 14.48%

99.1% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of H & R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and H & R Block’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H & R Block $3.09 billion 0.97 $422.51 million $2.15 7.27

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boyd Group Services and H & R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 H & R Block 0 5 2 0 2.29

Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus price target of $204.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.01%. H & R Block has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than H & R Block.

Summary

H & R Block beats Boyd Group Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

