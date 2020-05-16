Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $54,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

