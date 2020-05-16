Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $46,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,854,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $70.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.