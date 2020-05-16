Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.74. Conduent shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 6,731,100 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 156,994 shares of company stock valued at $346,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conduent by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Conduent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 242,965 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Conduent by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 591,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

