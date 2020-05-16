Comparing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) & Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Parsley Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Parsley Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Parsley Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 3.03% 16.41% 8.99% Parsley Energy -151.11% 5.52% 3.63%

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsley Energy has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for VAALCO Energy and Parsley Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Parsley Energy 0 4 18 0 2.82

VAALCO Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 246.38%. Parsley Energy has a consensus target price of $16.41, indicating a potential upside of 87.53%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Parsley Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Parsley Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 0.56 $2.56 million N/A N/A Parsley Energy $1.96 billion 1.84 $175.21 million $1.12 7.81

Parsley Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Summary

Parsley Energy beats VAALCO Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

