Comparing Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) & REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) and REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Power Solutions International and REGI U.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 N/A REGI U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Power Solutions International and REGI U.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $546.08 million 0.21 $8.25 million N/A N/A REGI U.S. $60,000.00 101.39 -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Power Solutions International has higher revenue and earnings than REGI U.S..

Profitability

This table compares Power Solutions International and REGI U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International 1.51% 110.31% 3.78% REGI U.S. N/A N/A -236.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Power Solutions International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of REGI U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Power Solutions International has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGI U.S. has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats REGI U.S. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and supports power systems and custom engineered integrated electrical power generation systems for industrial original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road medium trucks and busses. It offers spark-ignited water-cooled internal combustion engines that run on alternative fuels and gasoline; power systems for on-road and off-road equipment; and other engine power products, including power take off clutch assemblies for industrial applications; and engine packaging, subsystems, kits, and componentry associated with cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings and power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, and enclosures to industrial OEMs for incorporation into their applications. The company also distributes Perkins and Caterpillar diesel power systems; and designs and manufactures electronic fuel-injection systems that enable gasoline engines to be fueled by liquid propane. It serves industrial OEMs across a range of industries, including stationary electricity power generation, oil and gas, material handling, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor, welding, airport ground support, turf, agricultural, construction, and irrigation. The company sells its products and services primarily in North America, as well as in the Pacific Rim and Europe. Power Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

REGI U.S. Company Profile

REGI U.S., Inc., through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications. The company also offers RadMax compressor that acts as a positive-displacement and centrifugal compressor; and RadMax combined function devices, which comprises two cams connected by a common driveshaft in a single housing. In addition, it offers RadMax positive-displacement pumps; and RadMax internal/external combustion engines. REGI U.S., Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

