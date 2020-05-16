Comparing GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Hi-Crush’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.65 -$167.93 million $0.01 120.00 Hi-Crush $636.37 million 0.04 -$413.56 million ($0.20) -1.16

GalianoGoldInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and Hi-Crush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hi-Crush 3 2 0 0 1.40

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Hi-Crush has a consensus price target of $1.08, suggesting a potential upside of 368.57%. Given Hi-Crush’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hi-Crush is more favorable than GalianoGoldInc ..

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 14.48% 14.27% Hi-Crush -64.99% -4.22% -1.85%

Risk and Volatility

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Hi-Crush on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

