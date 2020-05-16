Comparing Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) & Community Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:CIBN)

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Broadway Financial and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Broadway Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadway Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial $17.90 million 2.22 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.57 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Community Investors Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broadway Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Broadway Financial and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial -1.15% -0.42% -0.05% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Investors Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that engages in the savings and loan business in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices comprising two offices in Los Angeles and one in Inglewood, California. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

