Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE CBD opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 625,939 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.