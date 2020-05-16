Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 89 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

