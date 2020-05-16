Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) PT Lowered to $5.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 389,258 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,540 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

