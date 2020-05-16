Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Sells $68,765.00 in Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total transaction of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

