Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,376 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 43,217 shares of company stock worth $160,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coeur Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

