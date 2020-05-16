CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.93.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of CNHI opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.