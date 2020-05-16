CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading 33.3% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,494,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 939% from the average session volume of 143,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.