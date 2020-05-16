Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells $63,978.50 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 162.14% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.