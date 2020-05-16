Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest telecommunications service provider in Taiwan and one of the largest in Asia in terms of revenues. The Company provides fixed line services, including local, domestic long distance and international long distance, wireless services, and Internet and data services, including Internet services, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services and leased line services. “

CHT stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 908,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

