Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Lowered to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Shares of CHH opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

