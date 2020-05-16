Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.92.

CHH stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

