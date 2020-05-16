Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 234,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

