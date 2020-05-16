Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 146.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

