Chicago Equity Partners LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $488,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,238,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $576.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $581.78. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.