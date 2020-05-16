Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,079 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,478,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

AFLAC stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

