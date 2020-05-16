Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

NYSE:CE opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

