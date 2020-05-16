Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Wyndham Destinations worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth about $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.90. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

