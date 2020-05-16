Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $75.43 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

