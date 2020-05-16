Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $17.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

