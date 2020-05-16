Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,979,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,608,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,585,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

