Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $53.29 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

