Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 43,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.55.

In other news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

