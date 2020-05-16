Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,884.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,137 shares of company stock worth $12,878,453 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

