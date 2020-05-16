Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 19,700 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 277,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 89,129 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 334,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 390,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, CEO David C. Barney purchased 1,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $29,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Goodin purchased 5,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $226,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

